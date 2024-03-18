Minnehaha County Republican Party rebranding themselves as McGOP.

The Minnehaha County Republican Party arose from their slumber long enough in the past few days to roll out announcements for a couple events, as they promote health freedom and homeschooling events on their website. But more interesting is their event calendar where they seem to be rebranding themselves with McGOP as a shorthand among the events promoting discussions over Convention of States and promoting Tonchi Weaver.

So, they’re having McGOP events and McGOP luncheons? Looking at the events, you can’t help but notice that one thing they aren’t really promoting are actual Republican officeholders or candidates, opting instead for programs that don’t appeal to a broad base, but are all pet causes for the hard, hard right.

How how do you expand the base when you go to your next door neighbor, out watching kids in the yard, and say “Howdy Republican neighbor, would you like to hear more about the convention of states?” You don’t. Up here in my county, our Republican group is hearing from our legislators about session on Saturday, and our Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen is speaking to the group on Monday at a local eatery. Which group might stand a chance of getting people in who might be more casual voters?

Pushing harder to the right to expand the fringe. The new McGOP? I’m not lovin’ it.