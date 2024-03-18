The Minnehaha County Republican Party arose from their slumber long enough in the past few days to roll out announcements for a couple events, as they promote health freedom and homeschooling events on their website. But more interesting is their event calendar where they seem to be rebranding themselves with McGOP as a shorthand among the events promoting discussions over Convention of States and promoting Tonchi Weaver.
So, they’re having McGOP events and McGOP luncheons? Looking at the events, you can’t help but notice that one thing they aren’t really promoting are actual Republican officeholders or candidates, opting instead for programs that don’t appeal to a broad base, but are all pet causes for the hard, hard right.
How how do you expand the base when you go to your next door neighbor, out watching kids in the yard, and say “Howdy Republican neighbor, would you like to hear more about the convention of states?” You don’t. Up here in my county, our Republican group is hearing from our legislators about session on Saturday, and our Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen is speaking to the group on Monday at a local eatery. Which group might stand a chance of getting people in who might be more casual voters?
Pushing harder to the right to expand the fringe. The new McGOP? I’m not lovin’ it.
16 thoughts on “Minnehaha County Republican Party rebranding themselves as McGOP.”
i hear congrats are in order for one and all, for this news and so much more! the big county parties are freeing themselves of the burden of mainstream republicanism the very same week the RNC rebranded itself “trump campaign.”
this new branding reflects what was apparent after the failed insurrection – that trump felt ownership feelings for the gop, much like henry ford felt for the model “t.” anyone with a brain could see the end of the gop as a political party was coming at us. now the gop won’t work for platforms or candidates, it will work for trump.
there is no place left in the gop now for anyone who opposes trump, no place inside the party where traditionalists could mount an effort to “take it back” (to borrow a trumpism.)
at some point everyone is going to have to wake up and look at what is going on around here, and ask themselves what is really at the end of this road.
At some point, in making a decision like this, a person says to themselves “what does this look like? What will my target audience think? What will my current customers/audience say about this? Do I care? Is this right? What are the other options? Is this the best option? Are there legal questions I need answered?” Get through all those questions and then pull the trigger.
Run DMC could be a slogan for the Democrat Minnehaha County … or not. (I strongly advise NOT). Makes as much sense as MCGOP.
And do not be afraid to admit error, erase, or amend and correct.
Am I the only one who sees the irony of a group that advocates for hand-counting ballots is officed on Technology Circle?
LOL.. That is very true.
They have become irrelevant. Normal legislative and local candidates do not associate with these wackadoos. They are a fringe group that took over the official county party and to a large extent the state party. And who cares, really. The only thing that needs to still happen is the Legislature or the voters need to move candidate selection for at least a few offices to a primary. Because what will happen in 2026 is these fringe groups running many county parties will nominate fringe candidates for AG and SOS and anything else they feel like.
The problem is they don’t know they are fringe. They think they are right and they think everyone agrees with them. But it’s simply not true.
Wait, me screeching “We the People” means everyone has to agree with me, right? RIGHT!?!?!?!
Uni-Party! Deep State! Election fraud rampant in SD! Vaccines causing instant death! Hear the latest on the Taylor Swift Psyops or cutting edge conspiracies! Join the new and biggest conservative movement in the history of South Dakota! World Famous Freedumb burgers will be available for sale at each event flown in fresh via private jet.
“World Famous Freedumb burgers will be available”
Made by P. Lansing himself? No, probably not. May be a stretch of his abilities.
They do realize that Mc___ is slang used derogatorily towards being cheap???
The Minnehaha County/Lincoln County Area State Senate and State House Republican caucus members should hold their own series of legislative issues forums (luncheons, breakfasts, etc.) and party participation building events after the June 4th primary inviting incumbents running for reelection and endorsed republican candidates for the SD legislature to sit in on topical panel discussions and/or have speaking time on the forum agendas.
I believe there’s an existing group who actually does this, and does a nice job.
Big Macs and diet cokes for everyone. Is it really any surprise that the Trump faction(the modern gop) is going down this road?
Not to be undone by the Mastermind flying in his private jet from Aberdeen bringing his Freedumb burgers. He is a big wheel you know. A legend in his own mind.
These group’s cannot envision a shining city on a hill. Instead they crave carnage. I didn’t leave the Republican party, it left me.
soon: effort afoot to rename RNC headquarters “ss minnow”
They will recruit a whole lot of like-minded precinct committee people to go to the state convention and vote for incredibly stupid resolutions and platform planks, maybe even replace the state chairman with Haugaard or Hansen. And then everybody sane will be done with the state party.