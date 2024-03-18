Yankton County Commission Chair Marquardt Seeks District 18 House Seat

Marquardt Seeks District 18 House Seat

YANKTON–Yankton County Commission Chairman John Marquardt announced today he is running for Legislature to represent District 18 in the State House of Representatives.

“When I first ran for county commission, I promised to work tirelessly for the citizens of Yankton County, and that is my commitment to our region as the district’s next House member,” said Marquardt. “I’m excited to bring my experience on the commission, family farm, and family business to the House. In Pierre, I’m going to fight for District 18, especially low taxes, public safety, education, and agriculture.”

As a member of the Yankton County Commission, Commissioner Marquardt has advocated for law enforcement, transparency, fiscal responsibility, and economic opportunities for all. In the Legislature, he will lean on his conservative principles to advocate for the Yankton area at the state level.

Born and raised on a family rural farm with his 11 siblings, John learned at a young age about hard work and customer service–honesty, kindness, and fairness–at a small country general store. John works at his family business–Marquardt Transportation. As head of special projects, he helps oversee maintenance, dispatch, hiring, safety, and logistics. John is the former president of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Yankton, former general manager at Upper Midwest Grain Elevators, and is the current Southeastern Area USA Softball Umpire in Chief.

Marquardt’s call to public service is tied to keeping South Dakota a wonderful place for his family and his neighbors. John and his wife, Gale, have three adult children and one granddaughter.

“I believe we can continue as a close, deeply rooted community that we value generation after generation without the sacrifice of forwarding progress,” said Marquardt. “We will make our community strong together. It’s for us to own, it’s for us to preserve.”

The Republican primary election is Tuesday, June 4, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. District 18 covers Yankton County and portions of western Clay County.

