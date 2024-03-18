Cole Heisey enters race for Minnehaha County Commission

Two-time Sioux Falls area legislative candidate Cole Heisey is apparently switching gears in pursuit of public office, and instead of running for the State Legislature, Cole has decided he’s going to run for Minnehaha County Commission instead. Heisey, a former Neal Tapio for US House campaign worker, will be running for the at-large County Commission seat against Commission Chair Dean Karsky and Commissioner Jean Bender have terms ending in 2024.

Heisey’s record of a candidate is a bit rough. After his loss for House in the District 15 general election in 2020, placing 3th out of 4, Heisey was in District 12, where he fared even more poorly, placing 4th out of 5 in the District 12 Republican Primary.

Now, he’s running on a larger stage. Even larger than the one he shared with the state chapter of the Proud Boys in January of 2021:

Stay tuned.