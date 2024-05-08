Justin McNeal files FEC paperwork to form the “Bull Moose Party”

What was the quote from Animal House?

I think we have to go all out. I think that this situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody’s part!

Well, take that, Chairman Wiik. Because failed Congressional hopeful, and someone who was being investigated for a possible felony related to his petitions, Justin McNeal is taking his revenge against Real Republicans. And he got us back good now! Because according to the FEC, he’s forming the “Bull Moose Party.”

BullMooseMcNeal-202405089645562384 by Pat Powers on Scribd

Not sure what he’s going to do with that. Maybe he can raise a whole $10 by the end of the year, and by gosh, show us.

It kind of reminds me when Lora Hubbel went over to the Constitution party. And broke it.