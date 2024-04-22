Anti-Republican Group seems to be asking a question about Indy Congressional hopeful Justin McNeal

This was brought to my attention a short time ago..

Kind of doubt the SDGOP Chair is pushing the Secretary of State to charge anyone with anything, as Senator Wiik is well aware the SOS doesn’t charge people with crimes.

But having been at the Brookings Co. Lincoln Day Dinner Friday night, I believe that I did hear that Justin McNeal himself was going around blabbing and pestering people over something about this.

I would think if there was a possibility that Justin did something in the course of running.. or trying to run.. in an election that was not in compliance with South Dakota law, and what he violated might possibly came with criminal penalties, the more prudent thing would be to only talk to a competent attorney about it. And not running around to everyone under the sun.

Stay tuned, and keep your ears open.