This was brought to my attention a short time ago..
Kind of doubt the SDGOP Chair is pushing the Secretary of State to charge anyone with anything, as Senator Wiik is well aware the SOS doesn’t charge people with crimes.
But having been at the Brookings Co. Lincoln Day Dinner Friday night, I believe that I did hear that Justin McNeal himself was going around blabbing and pestering people over something about this.
I would think if there was a possibility that Justin did something in the course of running.. or trying to run.. in an election that was not in compliance with South Dakota law, and what he violated might possibly came with criminal penalties, the more prudent thing would be to only talk to a competent attorney about it. And not running around to everyone under the sun.
Stay tuned, and keep your ears open.
3 thoughts on “Anti-Republican Group seems to be asking a question about Indy Congressional hopeful Justin McNeal”
I didnt see any threatening behavior on the part of the SOS toward Justin McNeal, who was sitting only about 12′ away from her at the Brookings LDD. I wonder if he knew who she was, and if he thought she sat at the next table just to intimidate him?
Sounds like he wants to be a “victim”, since it’s obviously not HIS fault he had no idea what he was doing. Now he’s claiming he was run over by a herd of RINO’s.
Haugaard RINOs often run over people who think it would be fun to ride on a slick leather beast with beady eyes.