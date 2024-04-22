“Real Republicans” now want independents to be Republicans? “Rules for thee, but not for me” as Rep. Kevin Jensen & Sen. Mike Rohl spar

State Representative Kevin Jensen is on Facebook trying to mine votes for his race for Senate against Eric Hohman. And despite the complaints of those who in he hard right who label themselves as “Real Republicans” in other instances, Jensen is out begging for independents to register as Republican to support his candidacy.

That earned the notice of State Senator Michael Rohl, who pointed out to Jensen, that it appears Jensen is supporting the open primaries measure which would actually allow independents to participate in the primary. Jensen didn’t like that:

After the South Dakota Legislature fought over whether or not to let all Republicans choose who represents the party in the constitutional races, and the status quo was continued, there are a number of people who had fought open primaries before who have moved to being ambivalent, or even supportive of Open Primaries.

When he only option being presented is the status quo, there are instances where people are going to continue to look for door #2. And we’re starting to see that.