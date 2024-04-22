State Representative Kevin Jensen is on Facebook trying to mine votes for his race for Senate against Eric Hohman. And despite the complaints of those who in he hard right who label themselves as “Real Republicans” in other instances, Jensen is out begging for independents to register as Republican to support his candidacy.
That earned the notice of State Senator Michael Rohl, who pointed out to Jensen, that it appears Jensen is supporting the open primaries measure which would actually allow independents to participate in the primary. Jensen didn’t like that:
After the South Dakota Legislature fought over whether or not to let all Republicans choose who represents the party in the constitutional races, and the status quo was continued, there are a number of people who had fought open primaries before who have moved to being ambivalent, or even supportive of Open Primaries.
When he only option being presented is the status quo, there are instances where people are going to continue to look for door #2. And we’re starting to see that.
9 thoughts on ““Real Republicans” now want independents to be Republicans? “Rules for thee, but not for me” as Rep. Kevin Jensen & Sen. Mike Rohl spar”
Kevin Harlan needs to give us play-by-play of this dunk by Michael Rohl. Up high and down hard!
Do Senators Jensen and 420 Rohl realize how many Independents and Democrats are registered as Republicans in South Dakota? A lot! Often times they will vote for the least worst candidate in the Republican primary and in a rarity the best candidate.
And how do you know this???…
Did you just move to South Dakota? lol
Yup. But, with these cracks we’re seeing I’m starting to think it will be more effective to vote for the crazies in the primaries just to stifle the stuff even the “least bad” republicans are doing lately. Gridlock is better than taking away even more rights.
I guess one positive would be for these artificially large number of registered Republicans in South Dakota is that they could vote for the craziest candidates. It further places South Dakota in a negative light nationally and internationally with their antics, hate, taking rights away from citizens and of course conspiracies. Either it creates a more powerful magnet for even more crazy refugee conspiracists from other states to move here or South Dakota voters have had enough and vote for Democrats, some other non fringe extreme political party or candidates running as unaffiliated.
It might make sense for a RINO/Libertarian to register as a Real Republican, or even a moderate Democrat to register as a Real Republican, but why would the general masses of people do so? Anybody can vote in the general election. The fringe whack-jobs should already be registered as a Real Republican, if they don’t want to be Libertarian.
It’s only those who want to misrepresent when they run who are switching to (R). Those who register (R) to vote are (R) and need to go to the polls and oust the crazy.
Because those who are not real Republicans desire at least some power or a voice in deciding who makes it in the primary since often times with districts severely gerrymandered and no opposition party that candidate goes on to win the election.
The flip side of that is that the Trump Party formerly known as the SDGOP has an opportunity to sell the party principles and ideas to those RINOs.
Kevin Jenson is figuring out that real Republicans see him as, at best, unusual. Ok. I get it. The contracts he signed with the state to get taxpayer money don’t disqualify him, he’s a deep state money guy. But normal Republicans might feel more comfortable with the candidate who’s not on the public dole
Plus Senator MichealRohl so just stuffed him that it will be July before some chiro gets his neck reconnected