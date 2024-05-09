Right to Life scorecard out. Freedom Caucus members among worst, Tina Mulally lowest scoring Republican in entire survey.

This came out recently, and it’s kind of interesting how well some people did… or didn’t do.

The people who professed to be self declared as among the most conservative in the legislature, the members of the Freedom (a.k.a. Freedumb) caucus were among the lower scoring of Republicans on the 2-year survey. Aaron Aylward, the chair of the group received an 83% vote. So did Vice-Chairman Tony Randolph, who claims on his freedom bio that he’s “A” rated by SDRTL. He probably needs to drop that to a B after 2024.

Tina Mulally, the Freedom Caucus’ Secretary Treasurer was actually the lowest scoring Republican in the entire survey, voting with South Dakota Right to Life only 67% of the time. How did Tina Mulally get away without a primary with that terrible voting record? Might as well move her over to the RINO caucus, because she certainly doesn’t walk the walk as one of the leaders of a group that claims to be the “standard bearers for our shared Conservative values.” Again, she can take that claim of an A rating from SDRTL and give herself a D.

Who else kind of whiffed it? Carl Perry at 83% Which leads me to believe that he must have had his phone off for one of those votes, and Al Novstrup couldn’t tell him which button to push. Phil Jensen muddied his conservative blood, and was also at an 83%.

It’s just kind of interesting that those who are among the most concerned with how conservative people are or are not are part of the group scoring the worst among Republicans.