Hot off the press from the Argus is one of the dumber releases from State Democrats that I’ve seen in a while.
Not that we’ve seen a lot of life from the other side of the aisle:
Party Chair Shane Merrill and Vice Chair Jessica Meyers called for Fury’s removal in a statement Tuesday, citing “negative national headlines” garnered during his time as Noem’s communications lead.
and..
“At a time when Gov. Noem once again lacks a chief of staff, action must be made to hold individuals accountable for what can only be described as an utter failure in doing the basics of a public relations job,” Merrill and Meyers wrote in the joint statement. “Fury should not have allowed the publication of the Governor’s recent book without proper fact-checking and review.”
and..
SDDP Executive Director Dan Ahlers told Argus Leader on Tuesday that while the recent negative publicity focused on South Dakota is tied to the dog-killing anecdote and inaccuracies included Noem’s book, Fury is responsible for the public relations “fumbles.”
So, let’s get this straight. Democrats are demanding the ouster of a state employee, because he did not involve himself in the political aspect of what Governor Noem does? But they want to hold him accountable, because he “should not have allowed the publication of the Governor’s recent book.”
I’m pretty sure if there was information he was responsible for reviewing her book on the state’s dime, they would then be complaining he was doing so as a state employee.
I think Democrats can go back into their burrow for another 3-4 months, as they’ve managed to accomplish nothing once again.
3 thoughts on “That might be one of the dumber releases from the Democrats I’ve seen. Criticizing a state employee for not involving himself in the political?”
Remember the smoke from the Canadian forest fires that affected South Dakotans with asthma last year? That putrid Doeden Dumpster Fire smoke must be affecting more South Dakotans than we realized including some SDDPers in high levels. What a misfire and waste of a press release. The simple question is where does the buck stop? Governor Kristi Noem! From promoting South Dakota as a refuge for Freedumb seekers from other states to this political career ending book release.
Yep! Once again South Dakota was in the news and it does not reflect well on the state and left many in the nation and abroad wondering how the heck did she ever get elected in the first place to any public office?
She is not Jamie Smith.
Since I don’t know your name I’ll just herein refer to you as Ignoronymous.
So. Mr.., Mrs, Ms Ignoronymous,
I’ll first answer your first question. The buck stopped long before it reached you .
Next you apparently think that this kerfuffle will be “political career ending” event for Governor Noem. It will not. Much like Trump’s legal issues and Biden’s hair sniffing, it will barely cause a ripple in polls, especially outside of SD (much like the speeding tickets in 2010).
Governor Noem was elected because she has clear vision, strength of character and a palpable love for South Dakota and South Dakotans.
I hope this shines some light on the facts as they are and will be.