That might be one of the dumber releases from the Democrats I’ve seen. Criticizing a state employee for not involving himself in the political?

Hot off the press from the Argus is one of the dumber releases from State Democrats that I’ve seen in a while.

Not that we’ve seen a lot of life from the other side of the aisle:

Party Chair Shane Merrill and Vice Chair Jessica Meyers called for Fury’s removal in a statement Tuesday, citing “negative national headlines” garnered during his time as Noem’s communications lead. and.. “At a time when Gov. Noem once again lacks a chief of staff, action must be made to hold individuals accountable for what can only be described as an utter failure in doing the basics of a public relations job,” Merrill and Meyers wrote in the joint statement. “Fury should not have allowed the publication of the Governor’s recent book without proper fact-checking and review.” and.. SDDP Executive Director Dan Ahlers told Argus Leader on Tuesday that while the recent negative publicity focused on South Dakota is tied to the dog-killing anecdote and inaccuracies included Noem’s book, Fury is responsible for the public relations “fumbles.”

Read the story here.

So, let’s get this straight. Democrats are demanding the ouster of a state employee, because he did not involve himself in the political aspect of what Governor Noem does? But they want to hold him accountable, because he “should not have allowed the publication of the Governor’s recent book.”

I’m pretty sure if there was information he was responsible for reviewing her book on the state’s dime, they would then be complaining he was doing so as a state employee.

I think Democrats can go back into their burrow for another 3-4 months, as they’ve managed to accomplish nothing once again.