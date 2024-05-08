Someone’s dumpster is on fire. Dumpsterfire Doeden text group’s blasts don’t exactly ring true.

Liar, liar, Toby Doeden’s dumpster is on fire.

Coming off of the heels of the Toby Doeden PAC endorsements yesterday, his Political Action Committee blasted out text messages of endorsement to several candidates that didn’t exactly ring true, including this one about the things that Tom Pischke fights for in Pierre which is peppered with an unbelievable amount of complete fabrications:

“Dark money special interest groups backed by liberal Democrats from outside of South Dakota are attempting to take out one of the greatest and most conservative members of our South Dakota State Senate, Thomas Pischke! We need every single Conservative Republican in South Dakota to join the fight to defend Tom and protect our beautiful state from those who are trying to destroy it.

Who wrote this utterly unbelievable nonsense? “Dark money special interest groups backed by liberal Democrats from outside of South Dakota are attempting to take out one of the greatest and most conservative members of our South Dakota State Senate.” Do they mean greatest as in his ability to get kicked out of caucus, or kicked out of the House of Representatives? Or greatest as in his inability to pass legislation?

Even more unbelievable. who exactly are these “Dark money special interest groups backed by liberal Democrats” trying to take him out? In fact, one of the recipients of the ridiculous text message asked that very question, and called Toby out on what they described as a “straight up lie, very sad.:”

The response after asking for the list of “dark money special interest groups backed by liberal democrats?”

Well, it was crickets. Proving that it’s just meaningless puffery for puffery’s sake.