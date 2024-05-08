This comes as a surprise. On their website today, the newspaper for the Pierre/Ft. Pierre area has announced that it’s changing to a once a week publication :
Beginning in June, the Capital Journal will change to a new magazine style format, called a tall tab. We also are printing on a much higher quality paper called high-bright. It’s whiter, brighter, and the picture quality is much better. They’ll be more full-color photos and the ads in the magazine will look much better as well.
We’ll also be changing to a once-a-week publication that will be delivered on Wednesdays. Our goal is to have a minimum of 48 pages in each news magazine so you’ll continue to get the same amount of content you get now just in a much higher quality publication that you definitely hold onto until the next issue.
and..
Is the newspaper in trouble? No. As with all newspapers in the U.S., our print audience is growing smaller as readers consume much more digital news. The Capital Journal will continue to be the best source of local news and information in the area and our commitment is to continue to serve our readers for a long time to come regardless of the platform the content is available on.
Why are you doing this? Our digital audience is growing and our print audience continues to shrink. Many more residents of the Pierre/Fort Pierre community read our stories online than in print. Based on that, changing to a weekly magazine format better reflects the audiences we serve.
I have to wonder how many senior who read the paper the move will be abandoning, since they aren’t always up with futsing around with digital devices. Regardless, taking a daily paper away from Pierre seems like the end of an era, leaving our state’s capital in more of an information desert than it already is.
2 thoughts on “Pierre Capital Journal going from daily newspaper to Wednesday Weekly paper”
Pierre residents should just subscribe to the dakota scout. They have one of the best reporters living in the area.
I’d be anonymous too. Don’t think anyone says that.