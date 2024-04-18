District 3 Update: Katie Washnok for Senate posts new video to social media, Carl Perry speaks at coffee.

Lots of new stuff on social media from the District 3 State Senate Candidates.

First, Katie Washnok has a new video up on social media giving information on her background and telling her story why she’s the best choice to be D3’s new State Senator:

On the other hand, Rep. Carl Perry has posted photos from the recent candidate meet & greet he was part of.

I believe there’s 2 people there who aren’t candidates. Who are probably wondering why they can’t have their coffee in peace.

Stay tuned.

