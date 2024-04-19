Press Release: Senator Rohl Selected for National Leadership Program in Virginia

Senator Rohl Selected for National Leadership Program in Virginia

South Dakota Senator Michael Rohl, R- Aberdeen, has been selected to participate in the 20th Annual Emerging Legislative Leaders Program at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. The Emerging Legislative Leaders Program is the result of a collaborative effort between the State Legislative Leaders Foundation (SLLF) and the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business Administration to help identify and develop bipartisan leaders of the future.

The State Legislative Leaders Foundation was established in 1972 as a national, independent, nonpartisan organization representing all state legislative leaders. Equally important, SLLF works with future or emerging legislative leaders by offering them training and practical lessons on the qualities of effective leadership. Over the last 50 years, the SLLF has distinguished itself as the leading legislative leadership organization in the nation.

The key objective of the program is to develop the leadership potential of emerging political leaders for the challenges of the 21st century. This will be accomplished through a highly interactive program that focuses on:

• Analysis and feedback on elements of personal leadership style

• Awareness of the importance of values and ethics in governance and public service

• Gaining perspective on the importance of the role of the state legislature in contemporary American politics

• Recognition of the importance of legislators as consensus builders and facilitators of compromise

• Providing a platform for future leaders to network

The Class of 2024 will consist of 54 legislators from 44 states that were chosen from a competitive pool of applications that included over 200 legislators that have served less than 8 years in their state legislature. Senator Rohl joins the 2024 class after successfully authoring 12 pieces of legislation in the 2024 session earlier this year, and will receive a full scholarship from SLLF for the price of his tuition, books, travel, and housing during the program