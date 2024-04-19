He’s baaack. Toby “Dumpster fire” Doeden using Trump image to raise his profile. Did anyone ask Trump about that?

I haven’t smelled that for a while – Is that a dumpster on fire?

No! It looks like Aberdeen area COVID-welfare recipient Toby Doeden is back playing in politics again, as he launches a new (undisclaimed) website:

The only problem? Well, that would be the obvious one, as reported in The Hill just a couple of days ago:

Trump campaign co-chairs Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles wrote to GOP vendors in an April 15 letter asking that candidates and committees using former President Trump’s name, image or likeness give at least 5 percent of the resulting fundraising haul to his joint fundraising committee. and.. In addition, LaCivita and Wiles outlined ways for vendors to avoid using language that impersonates the Trump campaign or incorrectly implies a candidate or committee is speaking on behalf of the former president. “Any vendor whose clients ignore the guidelines mentioned above will be held responsible for their clients’ actions,” the two wrote. “Repeated violations will result in the suspension of business relationships between the vendor and Trump National Committee JFC. This includes list rental agreements.” and.. “President Trump has a distinct and iconic brand that is tremendously popular with the American people,” spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said in a statement. “When political campaigns and vendors use it in an unauthorized or unapproved way, it is important to protect small dollar donors who are giving their hard earned money while Bidenflation crushes them and believe they are giving to President Trump’s campaign to save this nation.”

Read that here.

In other words, there’s no indication that Toby or his minions have any permission to use Trump in connection with their hucksterism. And the former president’s team is done putting up with that kind of thing.

I’m guessing you’ll see the Trump campaign cracking down on people – like Toby – trying to use his name and image to mislead donors and grassroots folks.