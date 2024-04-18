Enough is enough. The Motion to Vacate is a waste of time. We need to change the rules. WATCH ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LXlKtzZEAf
— Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) April 18, 2024
22 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson on new motion to vacate to oust speaker”
This is why you’ve lost me, Dusty.
Good riddance. You can join Marjorie Taylor Greene on the shortbus fighting off jewish space lasers. God, you people are absolute turds.
You have no party — and certainly no President — without me. Go eff yourself.
If winning an election means accepting the constant lies spouted by you, I guess it’s time to rebuild. It’s gonna suck, but you have completely lost the plot and I’m sick of it.
Hey we might actually agree — I too am rooting for a speedy dissolution of the republic. The best Trump can do is delay that, but it’s inevitable. Our views are too divergent to share a country with one another anymore.
I said dissolution of the party, not the republic. You are legitimately insane.
You’re genuinely an idiot. Go outside and touch grass, talk to normal people, and quit watching the news. You’ll find that most people are normal.
eff. classy. lol
Only democrats would be happy to keep the current motion to vacate rules, gives them plenty of ammo to throw in swing districts.
this is why i vote for you dusty. do what you have to do, don’t let the tantrum squad dictate your agenda.
We continue to shoot ourselves in the foot. Or is it feet? We need to come together and focus on making America Great Again. Dusty is right on this being a waste of time!
🍿
A few highlights from the Speaker’s resume:
1) an omnibus that spends more than Pelosi’s highest year
2) an expansion of the domestic warrantless surveillance program
3) support for Schumer’s dream bill which contains $100 billion of foreign aid, mostly for war
Meanwhile, the border remains open and the invasion continues apace.
Dusty enables all of this. Truth be told he should go too.
It now seems to be that the Republicans don’t want to fix anything during an election year; they want everything to go to hell while Biden is in office, so Trump can ride into Washington on a white horse next January and save the country.
The problem with that is that while the Republicans are refusing to fix anything, the Democrats will try to fix the election.
The election wasn’t fixed. The next one won’t be either. Trump lost. Grow up.
“fixed” as in getting the media to fawn over Biden and pretend he knows what he’s doing, and simultaneously making Republicans look like racist xenophobes, so that the voters will be ashamed to vote Republican
Vote Trump. Telling you won’t say his name. You seem to acknowledge the election theft stuff isnt true, and Trump is THE guy pushing it. I will vote republican in the future because many have policy positions I believe are best for the nation’s future. I WON’T vote Trump ever again.
Being older than dirt, I can remember how fast and tragically a presidential race can change.
In 1963 we all assumed JFK would be the nominee in 1964, and then he was killed. In 1968 we assumed LBJ would seek re-election, and then at the end of March, he announced he wouldn’t. RFK became the front runner and then he was killed in June.
The current front-runners are even older than I am, so we shouldn’t count on either of them. That’s just the way it is. Biden could fall over at any moment and Trump might be imprisoned and both conventions could be way more interesting than anybody is envisioning now.
WHY IS THE BORDER OPEN? WHOSE IDEA WAS THAT?
Finally some real intestinal fortitude and clear decision making. We,’ve had enough of Marjory Taylor Green, Matt Gaetz, and that whole bunch of anarchists. Dusty has chosen to be a Leader and we should all support that decision. It will be good for South Dakota.
So glad Doby Toeden was a bug on the windshield not even noticed by Dusty doing his job in Washington. Thank you Dusty! We need to support Ukraine!
I think it’s pretty telling that an obvious “America First” Trump supporter in this thread excitedly claps for America to dissolve. Yeah, you all sure love America. So much so you openly and gleefully hope it fails. Nice mask off moment here on the DWC.