Big Day for Candidate Petitions – What are we going to see come in?

Today is a big day for candidate petitions – it’s the official deadline, AND the last day of session – so there should be a huge batch of petitions being filed, with stragglers to follow in the mail for the rest of the week.

Any surprises we’re going to see? I think we’re going to find a few more primaries popping up here and there, so it will be worth watching.

State’s Attorney contests have been livelier this election with a couple of high profile races. And there are a few County Commission contests. Treasurer contests have a few live ones – primary in Jerauld, a return primary battle in Meade, and much more! Of course, I’m watching the legislative races like a hawk, as that’s where my bread and butter is.

Keep your eye on the Secretary of State’s 2024 Primary Election Candidate List, as that’s going to be the hot website for the next few days.