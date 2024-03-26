Pennington County GOP not even pretending to be separate from Citizens for Liberty group anymore

This was an interesting item that just popped up on Facebook. Citizens for Liberty, the group notorious for it’s cherry picked scorecards, hosting Democrat Jamie Smith in his campaign for Governor, regular attacks on Governor Noem.. and getting kicked out of Pizza Ranch. I’m just going to stop, because I could be listing their sins all day..

Anyway, The Pennington County GOP has long been infiltrated by the group with an agenda that regularly attacks Republican officeholders, and now it seems that they’re not even pretending to be a separate organization anymore as they’ve announced a joint candidate vetting event with Tonchi Weaver’s group, under the auspices of being a “Legislative Candidates Forum”:

I’m not sure why any serious candidate would show up. Anyone who attends would likely have their mind already made up, and if you don’t, the worst they would say is that you weren’t there.

If you do show up, it’s going to likely be a free for all attack, which they’ll replay on social media. A candidate’s time is better spent going door to door, meeting actual voters.

Welcome to the new reality with the Republican party for candidates. There’s just going to be spots in the state where candidates are going to have to go it alone, because the party isn’t there to support them. As much as try to force them into blindly following a dogma.