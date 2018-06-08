Eatery decides to refuse service to group. Group upset, and claiming discrimination.

From KEVN, a Rapid City Group is upset and howling to the media, because they were refused service by a business owner, possibly because of their beliefs.
The South Dakota Citizens for Liberty were asked to leave Pizza Ranch on Stumer Rd. Thursday evening after a dispute with the owner.
The Citizens for Liberty says they have been going to pizza ranch for bi-monthly meetings for awhile now. Mike Mueller, The president of the group, says they made reservations two weeks ago for a large group of more than 50 people. When they arrived, they were told that their reservation had been canceled, and two other groups were set to use them.
Mueller added when no one showed up to use the reserved rooms, they felt they were being discriminated against because they are a conservative group. He says after a conversation with the owner, police were called by management. No one was arrested.
This is pretty funny, because in a meeting that “Citizens for Cherry-picked Scorecards” held in Pierre after the last day of session, Citizens for Liberty bigwig Tonchi Weaver had booted SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman from a CFL meeting being held at Pizza Ranch in Ft. Pierre after a legislator had invited him for the Lunch…. because he wasn’t conservative enough for Tonchi.
The allegedly conservative Citizens for Liberty group seems to have an odd affinity for taking their politics inside the conclave of the Iowa-based pizza chain.
Even odder that they’re howling claims of discrimination when they supposedly remove people from their own meeting for failing to pass a litmus test.
(Phil) Jensen has expressed his firm belief that businesses should have the right to deny service based on a customer’s race or religion. Furthermore, he believes that the assessment of what is right or wrong should be addressed, not by the government, but instead by the free market.
The headline should read:
Local group of idiots harasses restaurant while overstaying welcome
I wonder what CFL would say if they were asked about refusing service to blacks or Muslims? This could be a learning moment for them, now that the shoe is on the other foot.
Tapio probably doesnt think muslims eat pizza. He probably feels safe there.
Had he come out of his undisclosed location following the election?
I think they use Pizza ranch because all the ones I’ve worked with have always been extremely accommodating of small group meetings. I don’t know the whole story but I have to wonder what they did that got them thrown out. I have sincere doubts it was ideology.
If you look at Florence Thompson’s FB Group SD Trumpet- you will see that they were harassing the establishment because they didn’t get the room they wanted. They weren’t refused service- they were put in a different meeting room and after they got done eating they started giving the servers and manager a hard time.
Wait, so being a prick isnt a political ideology?
Looks like SD Trumpet (on Facebook, traveling with phone can’t get url) has video from the event.
Not seeing the discrimination.
Funny The Chicken Ranch openly mentions in its mission statement on the wall about serving God… I find places that mention God on the wall tend to be conservative…I guess you have to do more than openly talk about and praise God …you have to bow down to this group to not discriminate?
Maybe Tapio was concerned it meant Allah?
Hmmm, somebody sure hates Tapio. Is it his conservative beliefs or his Christian life style? You must be a bigot!
Weird, they seem to be seated and eating- so how were they refused service? Oh- I get it. They’re just a bunch of a***holes. That makes sense.
Yes, but “service” is a relative term. I fear you may underestimate the extreme level of pizza service a rampant BULL elephant requires to maintain his robust physique. “This caucus demands more pizza NOW, and don’t skimp on the sausage!”
Maybe there’s a local, sustainable, gluten-free vegan restaurant the Citizens for Liberty could patronize. What’s Michael Clark’s take on this, a business owner’s right to refuse service? It’s June and I see red snowflakes. Can that be?
Perhaps there was a demand for an additional nosh…Chislic comes to mind!
Citizens with Diagnosable Personality Defects
It seem’s to me these people did nothing wrong. Pizza ranch took their money. Then refused service. Let’s, see were they black? Latino? Asian? American Indian? No.This time they were white middle class that disagreed with an issue that became a polarizing political issue. Makes me wonder if the same dumb ass remarks were made against the blacks. And I believe the same racist remarks are still being made against American Indians by people like you. This time it is your own people you are disgracing. The one thing I am sure of someday it will be you. Bigots. Bill Napoli
1) A business who unjustly denies service will lose business.
2) People who go where they aren’t wanted should not expect great treatment.
3) Being expelled from Pizza Ranch is a good way to lose weight.
4) Being expelled from Pizza Ranch is a serious loss of access to really good chicken.