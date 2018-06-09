SDGOP Announces Convention Platform Committee

From the SDGOP website, GOP Chair Dan Lederman has appointed the platform committee for the upcoming Republican state convention:
The Republican State Convention’s Platform Committee will be chaired by Speaker Pro Tempore of the South Dakota House Steve Haugaard and includes:
State Representative Steve Haugaard (Sioux Falls, SD) – Chair
State Senator John Wiik (Big Stone City, SD)
State Senator Phil Jensen (Rapid City, SD)
State Rep. Lynn DiSanto (Box Elder, SD)
Dale Bartscher (Rapid City, SD)
Anne Beal (Colman, SD)
Matt Bruner (Winifred, SD)
Sara Timothy (Sioux Falls, SD)
Marilyn Oakes (Keystone, SD)
Solid.
No fluoride
One of the most far, far right out-of-the-mainstream committees we have ever assembled.
Fringe Hard Right and the state will make more negative national news with potentially even less tax revenue in the future..
yeah.
Spoken like a true Ultra-Socialist (the failed Rapid City Establishment). Go back to your own party — select either Democrat or the Socialist Party of America. You are the ones “out of the mainstream.”
Sutton or Bjorkman have more to gain from this than the state party. Phil Jensen and Anne Beal? After Michael Clark’s idiocy from this past week I have to wonder if Lederman is even thinking at this point.
Nelson says I’m a RINO.
Actually Stace called me “a big government liberal advocating against GOP principles.”
This diatribe on the Dakota Posts Facebook page included criticism for supporting Mike Rounds in the general election (we supported Rhoden in the primary that year) which suggests that the other people who voted for Rounds in the general aren’t real republicans, either.
So now you know: according to Stace Nelson, REAL republicans don’t vote for Republicans in the general.
Very good reply Anne. You can’t be both a RINO and a conservative. Wish you well on the committee.
Stace Nelson is a RINO who claims to be a Conservative.
I think Stace does what he thinks will benefit or promote him.
https://www.facebook.com/DakotaPosts/photos/a.193224637896790.1073741827.192700571282530/237300193489234/?type=3&theater
Very good reply Anne. You can’t be a RINO and a conservative too. Wish you well on the committee.
Oops, sorry for the repeat.
This group freaks the moderates out. Call us RINOs, but without us you don’t win elections.
Seriously we can’t find any moderates?
And why is Dale Bartscher on the committee? He personally worked for Marty who lost his race! Shouldn’t we be seeing people from Kristi and Dusty’s team? We like winners!
They are bad for business.
SDGOP has much to fear from the Constitution Party this cycle.
From the robot bee lady’s party? As if.
Seems unlikely.
Conspiracy theorists are off on their own anyways so they will be a non factor.
All they have to do is take 6% in every race they’re in.
Seems to me when Republican factions can’t get along they just call the other faction a RINO and offer no solution or substance to their argument and don’t even bother to listen or in this instance let the platform committee do it’s work then review it.
Maybe it’s time for these big mouth idiots to shut up and work together as a whole party or get out of the way. They’re the reason we can’t have nice things.
YOU ASSUME they want t get something done vs just sew the seeds of division
Some people just want to destroy the party. Stace and his friends show up to complain and bash the character of people who actually try. So sick of their BS.
Try to do what exactly? Like line their own pockets from their unbridled greed.
Hi Stace!