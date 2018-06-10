Libertarians reconvene, and decide to nominate bad candidate instead of really bad one

Congratulations to Kurt Evans & Richard Shelatz on winning the LPSD nomination for Governor & Lt. Governor! — LP of South Dakota (@SouthDakotaLP) June 10, 2018

The Libertarian party’s convention do-over yesterday at Pizza Ranch yesterday (who knew they were such a hotbed of political activity) had the assembled Libertarians conducting a do-over in the race for Governor where they had a change of heart when offered another option, choosing bad candidate Kurt Evans over really bad candidate CJ Abernathey.

Abernathey had some choice words after the vote.

