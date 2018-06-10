Libertarians reconvene, and decide to nominate bad candidate instead of really bad one

Congratulations to Kurt Evans & Richard Shelatz on winning the LPSD nomination for Governor & Lt. Governor!
— LP of South Dakota (@SouthDakotaLP) June 10, 2018
The Libertarian party’s convention do-over yesterday at Pizza Ranch yesterday (who knew they were such a hotbed of political activity) had the assembled Libertarians conducting a do-over in the race for Governor where they had a change of heart when offered another option, choosing bad candidate Kurt Evans over really bad candidate CJ Abernathey.
Abernathey had some choice words after the vote.
How many times has Kurt Evans run for office? has he ever won?
As many as Lora Hubbel?
Is Kurt prohibited from campaigning or setting foot on the SDSU campus?
Wow! Keep it classy CJ- what a moron. No wonder the Libertarians reconvened to get rid of you. I hope you go back to living under that truck you crawled out from under.
When your final vote is 10-6 and your “party” can meet in a restaurant, not a convention center or a hotel , but a room of a restaurant, can they really be taken seriously?
Did CJ not realize that nearly all of his supporters reside outside of South Dakota? He announced he is running for Governor again for 2024 but for what state who knows.
2024?
funny since no matter who wins there is no election in 2024!