Libertarians reconvene, and decide to nominate bad candidate instead of really bad one

The Libertarian party’s convention do-over yesterday at Pizza Ranch yesterday (who knew they were such a hotbed of political activity) had the assembled Libertarians conducting a do-over in the race for Governor where they had a change of heart when offered another option, choosing bad candidate Kurt Evans over really bad candidate CJ Abernathey.

Abernathey had some choice words after the vote.

  2. Anonymous

    Wow! Keep it classy CJ- what a moron. No wonder the Libertarians reconvened to get rid of you. I hope you go back to living under that truck you crawled out from under.

  3. Anonymous

    When your final vote is 10-6 and your “party” can meet in a restaurant, not a convention center or a hotel , but a room of a restaurant, can they really be taken seriously?

  4. Anonymous

    Did CJ not realize that nearly all of his supporters reside outside of South Dakota? He announced he is running for Governor again for 2024 but for what state who knows.

