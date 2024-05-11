Rounds Receives Fiscal Hero Award from Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget

WASHINGTON – The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has designated U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) as a 2024 Fiscal Hero. This award honors lawmakers who prioritize improving the fiscal trajectory of the United States through legislation, votes and policy positions.

“I am honored to receive the Fiscal Hero award once again,” said Rounds. “The federal government should live within its means. It is our responsibility as elected officials to cut wasteful and unnecessary spending whenever possible for the good of the American people. Reducing spending now sets future generations up for success. I appreciate the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget’s commitment to this mission. We are on a trajectory to spend more on interest for our national debt than on our defense budget, which is why I’m fighting to reverse this dangerous fiscal trend.”

“Fiscal responsibility is a stewardship, not only for Americans today but for generations of Americans to come. We applaud this year’s Fiscal Heroes, including Senator Rounds, for having the courage to prioritize our fiscal health and work towards achieving a more sustainable debt trajectory,” said Maya MacGuineas, President of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget and head of Fix the Debt. “Through legislation, speeches, engagement back home, and tough political decisions, these Members of Congress have distinguished themselves as leaders on these key issues, and we are honored to recognize and applaud them for their efforts. We look forward to seeing how these Fiscal Heroes will build on the momentum in the past year to make even greater strides going forward.”

BACKGROUND (Courtesy of Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget):

Fiscal Heroes are awarded each Congress to recognize policymakers working to improve the nation’s fiscal situation and fix the budget process. Fiscal Heroes have distinguished themselves by pushing their party leaders to make debt a priority, leading bipartisan efforts to work through policy options to fix the debt and the budget process, taking responsible votes, participating in fiscally focused events, using their town hall meetings to engage and educate constituents, delivering floor speeches to raise awareness about the issue, advocating to keep tough choices on the table, and introducing legislation to improve the budget process and the nation’s fiscal position.

