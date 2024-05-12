From Twitter (or X, if you’re so inclined to call it that), comes a new video in support of Katie Washnok, candidate for District 3 Senate:
— Katie(Wagner)Washnok (@thektwashnok) May 11, 2024
2 thoughts on “New video out in support of Katie Washnok for District 3 Senate”
A very professional campaign.
Katie is an amazing woman. She has and will continue to do great things for SD. Happy Mother’s Day Katie Washnok!