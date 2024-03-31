New Dusty Johnson ad at SDWC. With just a thought for the haters..

We have a new Dusty Johnson for Congress ad on the website today! Please give it a click and support Congressman Dusty Johnson, the Republican candidate for Congress in November.

And just a passing thought for the anti-incumbent haters who are busy crying in their Easter candy this morning because none of their train-wreck candidates appeared to have collected sufficient signatures from Republicans to be candidates in the primary.

In addition to being Principled, Effective, and Conservative, and noting that Dusty has 70+ votes to secure the border, an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association, and a 100% score from Right to Life, I think the ad could use one more thing for those guys.

Maybe they should have added – “On the Ballot” for the haters. You know, unlike their candidates who didn’t make the ballot.

I’m not sure that the anti-incumbent haters could pick up the subtleties of that without someone pointing it out to them.