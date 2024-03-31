We have a new Dusty Johnson for Congress ad on the website today! Please give it a click and support Congressman Dusty Johnson, the Republican candidate for Congress in November.
And just a passing thought for the anti-incumbent haters who are busy crying in their Easter candy this morning because none of their train-wreck candidates appeared to have collected sufficient signatures from Republicans to be candidates in the primary.
In addition to being Principled, Effective, and Conservative, and noting that Dusty has 70+ votes to secure the border, an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association, and a 100% score from Right to Life, I think the ad could use one more thing for those guys.
Maybe they should have added – “On the Ballot” for the haters. You know, unlike their candidates who didn’t make the ballot.
I’m not sure that the anti-incumbent haters could pick up the subtleties of that without someone pointing it out to them.
3 thoughts on “New Dusty Johnson ad at SDWC. With just a thought for the haters..”
I’d like to see Dusty flip with Rounds.
Rounds needs to come back as Governor. Dusty can go to the senate.
South Dakota’s controlled oppo game is incredibly strong .. infiltrators in every campaign operating autonomously on behalf of other candidates.
Also, a pretty big lack of vision, too many personal attacks and not enough policy, and, of course, not enough money.
South Dakota’s national representatives have a huge attack surface, but it’s buried behind very effective operative obfuscation to keep alternative candidates off the field.
All military grade.
Very shifty.
Yet indicative.
Mr. Dale, grudznick will drop off your Dusty signs at the Steerfish for you to pick up.