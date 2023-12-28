Justin McNeal of Rapid City files paperwork to declare congressional campaign committee.

A Rapid City investment broker filed paperwork to run for Congress in the 2024 Republican Primary this morning, challenging one of the most popular politicians in the state, Congressman Dusty Johnson. Justin McNeal of Rapid City filed a statement of candidacy to run in the race against Johnson, joining Patrick Schubert Jr. who has previously declared his intent to challenge the sitting Congressman.

From a review of records, it would not appear that McNeal has previously been active in Republican politics in South Dakota.

Both McNeal and Schubert will face a steep uphill battle against Johnson, who at last report has nearly $3.3 Million cash on hand in preparation for the upcoming primary election contest, and is recognized as currently having one of the most effective campaign ground games in the state.

In 2023, Dusty Johnson was recognized as the most effective Republican Congressman in the country on Agriculture, as well as being noted by The Hill magazine for his influence in helping to bring House Republicans together.