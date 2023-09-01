Patrick Schubert, who ran for US Senate against Senator John Thune for about 10 minutes in the 2022 has apparently set his sights on the 2024 Congressional race.
Schubert of Box Elder, who announced his candidacy for US Senate around this time in 2021 via a overly long and rambling press release, has been living in Rapid City for the last decade, and managed to raise around $1200 in his run against Senator Thune. However, Schubert failed to collect sufficient signatures to get on the ballot, and was done by the end of March in 2022.
I imagine he’s going to do about the same in this election.
5 thoughts on “Patrick Schubert, who ran but didn’t make the ballot for US Senate in 2022, now filing paperwork to run for Congress in 2024.”
I wonder when Lora Hubbel will declare candidacy for another elected office.
11,050 votes more and Taffy would be a congresswoman.
Considering that would be another 10% of the vote, that wasn’t going to happen, and it’s still considered Dusty’s win by a landslide (60 – 40%).
A great figure divorced of all context. She got trounced by roughly 20 percent. Next mind bogglingly dumb point?
I won’t vote for libs or at least modern libs but I’m wondering just how conservative Rep. Johnson really is. He seems a bit too eager to cross the aisle to appease his leftist colleagues and was one of the few “conservatives” to vote for the J6 commission. According to the FBI’s initial report, there was no insurrection, yet he apparently felt they were wrong. It sounds like he may have an axe to grind over President Trump or he wouldn’t have supported this witch hunt.