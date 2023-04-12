SDSU Poll: Dusty Johnson most popular political figure in SD, Noem most popular among State Republicans

The SDSU poll has released new figures this morning pointing out that Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson remains the most popular political figure among all South Dakotans, while among Republicans, Governor Noem is the most popular.
Governor Noem is far and away the most popular of the statewide figures amongst Republican respondents with a rather strong rating of 72.
Meanwhile, the congressional delegation of Johnson, Thune, and Rounds are statistically indistinguishable from one another at 62, 64, and 61, respectively. Again, the big story here is the low marks for President Trump. In this latest round, he rates at 57. While this is still a positive score and Trump is still favorably viewed by most Republicans, it is a far cry from our earliest polling.
It’s a big deal if he can somehow wrangle his popularity into gas for wall building equipment, or some kind of pro-Ameroica incursion into Chinese territory to blow-up the Fentanyl factories that are a leading cause of death among young adult men in our country.
obviously he does NOT have to do anything even remotely like that, according to the rating.
Seriously? You’re still citing this poll as if it’s real? The poll that said Kristi Noem was only going to beat Jamie Smith by 4 points (off by 22)?
And given that their numbers above absurdly claim that Joe Biden is more popular in South Dakota than Donald Trump, they have obviously not improved their methodology at all.
Not an endorsement of Biden, just a recognition that Trump is a disaster.
“Not an endorsement of Biden, just a recognition that Trump is a disaster.”
It is neither of those things. It is just a bad poll, whose numbers are obviously wrong, just like they were last year:
https://www.sdstate.edu/news/2022/10/race-governor-tighter-many-expected
“Our data show Gov. Kristi Noem with a lead of 4% over rival Sen. Jamie Smith, which is roughly the same difference as in the 2018 election. Considering the margin of error for this poll is 4%, this race is indeed quite close.”
In reality, her lead over Smith was actually 26%, not 4%, like the poll claimed. Just like, in reality, Joe Biden is not, in any way shape or form, more popular than Donald Trump in the state of South Dakota, no matter how many of these ridiculous polls SDSU continues to release.
So… If Kristi wants to be a US Senator in ’26 or ’28 she can take those seats without breaking a sweat.
She owns the SD GOP primary electorate and it’s not close.
Not!!!
Yes she could. She’s not liked Rounds for years.
Trump wants her to take out Thune.