Koskan victim steps forward despite pressure, including Koskan reporting her car as stolen

This might be one of the most courageous things I’ve read in a while, where this young woman who was victimized stood up despite tremendous pressure by her abuser.

From the Argus Leader’s account of what took place at the hearing for Joel Koskan today:

In May 2022, the victim “summon(ed) the courage to reach out to a friend,” whose father was a retired agent with Department of Criminal Investigation to report further abuse. “From then on, the pressure was on,” Kempema said, describing Koskan in an act of retaliation had allegedly reported the car she drove stolen. and.. Dressed in a black dress with yellow and red polka-dots and tan high top sneakers, the victim told the full courtroom Tuesday, “what I want is the truth. What happened isn’t my fault.” She told Northrup that the circuit court judge knew what needed to be done when it came to sentencing in between shuttering breaths and tears. She had realized in the time away from her family that not sending Koskan to prison was meant for the family’s comfort, contrasting what Clint Sargent, Koskan’s lawyer, said minutes before that the victim did not want him incarcerated.

Read the entire story here.

Powerful stuff.. And I suspect it might be part of what convinced the judge to levy the maximum penalty in a case that only months ago was ready to be settled with no jail time.