Former legislative candidate dodges sexual assault charge, due to uncooperative witness

From KEVN, former Republican Legislative candidate Bud May has had his sexual assault charge from late last year dropped, due to the witness not cooperating:

Former district 27 house candidate had his sexual assault charge dismissed in court Tuesday. https://t.co/HOXidA2QjU — KEVN Black Hills FOX (@BlackHillsFOX) January 18, 2023

(Click on the link to read the entire story)

May is the son of current State Legislator Liz May.

**Update**

The case might not be done, according to the story in the Rapid City Journal:

The case will be dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be brought against May again should the woman decide to cooperate with prosecutors.

Read that here.