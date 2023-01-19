Former legislative candidate dodges sexual assault charge, due to uncooperative witness

From KEVN, former Republican Legislative candidate Bud May has had his sexual assault charge from late last year dropped, due to the witness not cooperating:
May is the son of current State Legislator Liz May.
**Update**
The case might not be done, according to the story in the Rapid City Journal:
The case will be dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be brought against May again should the woman decide to cooperate with prosecutors.
So, not guilty.
Just like the election in AZ was not stolen?
And Trump didn’t win in 2020?
Or .. is this more like the CBF incident with BK?
No, no, not guilty as in, he’s 6′-8″, everything is consensual. Not guilty as in, it was his daughter, but age of consent is 16 in South Dakota, so its okay. Like that…..
What’s a CBF, and what happened at Burger King?
Which Burger King was this?