Release: Commissioner Scott Bollinger Announces Retirement

Commissioner Scott Bollinger Announces Retirement

Governor Noem Merges Bureaus of Administration and Human Resources

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Scott Bollinger, Commissioner of the Bureau of Administration (BOA), announced that he will be retiring in June of 2023. Governor Noem thanked Commissioner Bollinger for his years of service to the state and announced plans to merge the Bureau of Administration and the Bureau of Human Resources. Governor Noem also appointed Chas Olson as Interim Director of the South Dakota Housing Development Authority.

“Scott’s dedication to his work and to the people of South Dakota has left an impact on so many lives,” said Governor Noem. “He is an example of the wonderful opportunities that come from a career in state government. I thank Scott for his years of public service.”

With Bollinger’s retirement, Governor Noem announced the merger of the Bureaus of Human Resources and Administration. The combined bureaus will provide centralized services to state government agencies including fleet and travel, buildings and grounds, human resources, risk management, and others. Current BHR Commissioner Darin Seeley will lead the combined organization.

“This merger will streamline government processes for state employees and reduce bureaucratic overhead, making us more responsible with taxpayer dollars,” continued Governor Noem.

Commissioner Bollinger has served in state government for 40 years across a variety of positions in multiple agencies including the Department of Corrections and the Bureau of Finance and Management.

“I would like to thank Governor Noem for the opportunity to serve in her administration,” said Commissioner Bollinger. “I will miss working with BOA staff and other agency personnel. I wish them all the best in their futures.”

Scott looks forward to spending more time with his kids and six grandchildren. He also hopes to attend a Green Bay Packers football game at Lambeau Field.

Chas Olson has served as Director of Rental Housing at SDHDA since January 2021. Prior to that, he was a Housing Development Officer for SDHDA from 2014 to 2021. Chas holds an Associate’s in Pre-Economics from South Dakota State University, a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of South Dakota (USD), and a certificate for the State Government Leadership Excellence program, which is a graduate program at USD.

