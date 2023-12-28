HEERMANN SEEKS RE-ELECTION TO DISTRICT 7 HOUSE SEAT

Mellissa Heermann announced today her intention to seek re-election to the South Dakota House of Representatives as a Republican in Legislative District 7. Representative Heermann is entering the second year of her first term in office. She is a member of the House Education and Health and Human Services Committees. She was appointed by Speaker Hugh Bartels to serve on the Long-Term Care Summer Study and the Extraordinary Cost Fund Oversight Board during the summer of 2023.

She was also selected, through a competitive application process, to attend and complete the Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development. Heermann was among 39 select lawmakers from across the Midwest chosen to participate in the fellowship program that annually identifies and assists promising state leaders.

Heermann commented: “I am grateful to have been selected to participate in the different boards, committees, and training experiences over the interim. They have provided me excellent opportunities to learn and grow in my legislative role.”

Last session, Heermann sponsored bills supporting the development and expansion of adult day services programs, grants to support programs for youth and young adult mental health, and updated cremation regulations. Heermann also voted in support of keeping college tuition affordable, workforce development, and election integrity.

Heermann stated: “It has been a humbling and incredibly rewarding opportunity to represent District 7 in Pierre. It would be a great honor to take all that I have learned this far and apply it to another term. I will continue to focus on legislation that is clear and beneficial to District 7 and South Dakota.”

In Lake Preston, Heermann previously served on the City Council and as Mayor. She then served on the Brookings School Board for six years. While on the School Board, Heermann spent four of her six years there in a leadership role, either as Vice President or President. She is a graduate of University of Nebraska-Lincoln with an International Business degree. Additionally, in 2020 Heermann received her Masters of Operations Management from South Dakota State University.