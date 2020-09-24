After previously wanting to cancel the presidents from Mt Rushmore, District 14 State Representative & Democrat Erin Healy is on Twitter this AM writing off half of her electorate:
So this Liberal Democrat Legislator who wants to erase our nation’s history is writing off half of her constituents, and claiming they don’t believe in Democracy?
I’m sure that’s going to go well for her.
20 thoughts on “Erin Healy continues to be part of cancel culture.”
Oh good lord Pat. The president said yesterday he wouldn’t commit to a peaceful transition of power. People are rightly worried about our democracy. You should be renouncing Trump’s anti-American threats instead of trolling personal social media accounts and sharing comments out of context of what else was posted.
Spot on, Randy.
Last night on FoxNews: “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation,” Trump said
OK. Erin Healy isn’t the problem. But Trump? Oh yes. And if you aren’t concerned, there is something wrong. If Obama had said this, you would be apoplectic… and I would be too.
So, according to Rep. Healy:
Gov. Kristi Noem? Doesn’t believe in Democracy
Senator Rounds? Doesn’t believe in Democracy
Senator Thune? Doesn’t believe in Democracy
Dusty Johnson? Doesn’t believe in Democracy
But
Democrat Frank Raia, convicted for paying Hoboken’s low-income residents $50 for votes?
Believes in Democracy!
Democrat County Clerk Gay Nell Tinker, who admitted to falsifying ballots to benefit her brother, Circuit Court Judge Marvin Wiggins, and her husband, Democrat Sen. Bobby Singleton (D–Greensboro)?
Believes in Democracy!
Disgraced Democratic Congressman Michael Myers and Democratic Ward Chairman Domenick DeMuro, who admitted bribing elected officials, falsifying records, obstructing justice, and “fraudulently stuffing the ballot box by literally standing in a voting booth and voting over and over?”
They ***truly*** believe in Democracy! 🤮
Democracy = respecting the citizens’ will. Vote fraud murders Democracy.
Serious hypothetical: Trump appears to win on election night but, after mail in ballots are counted, Biden narrowly wins Pennsylvania and appears to have secured a majority in the electoral college. Yet there are, in Philadelphia precincts, credible allegations of Voter Fraud supported by citizen video evidence. Do we shrug it off or do we investigate? Do we appoint a special counsel? As the investigation proceeds, who’s president? If the investigation substantiates the allegations, does Trump win Pennsylvania? Do we vote again? What does Democracy demand?
Not what she said. She didn’t say that everyone who votes for Biden believes in democracy. Those people you listed were charged and sentenced and likely can’t vote now anyway, and rightly so.
Dusty also said he needs to leave peacefully if he loses so there’s that. He may have a little sense of right and wrong left, the young whippersnapper. The others are a lost cause.
Representative Healy’s remarks were a reaction to our President saying he would not concede if he lost the election. He is a major threat to democracy when he makes these claims, and as a representative of ALL constituents, Representative Healy is calling out a politician for threatening that. Shame on you for criticizing her in that manner.
That sounds like a lot of Erin-splaining after the fact. She hates trump voting republicans. We get it.
I found our president’s comments far more disturbing. He is the biggest threat against democracy so far.
After Joe Biden is inaugurated and Democrats gavel in the Senate annulling Trump’s entire tenure should take just a few short weeks.
And then a few weeks after that Biden will be put in a nursing home and Crappola Harris will be taking us down the Venezuela road.
I see you guys are still trying to use fear to get people to vote for you. Just because a person wants to help the lower and middle class instead of giving it all to the rich doesn’t mean we are going to end up like Venezuela. Why Republicans still support trickle down economics while the middle class is being destroyed is beyond me.
The dems still haven’t conceded the 2016 election.
Like trying to cancel Goodyear and the NFL?
At least Healy is standing up for something. GOP lost their spine in 2015 and we’ve been feeling the consequences since.
Granted Trump speaks too much in shorthand, anyone with a brain knows the context of his comment: “Take out the fraudulent mail in ballots and he will be elected. If there is evidence of fraud, he will make sure the election is Constitutionally litigated.”
But, I get it. Liberals have thought taking all he says literally and out of context is effective, even though there is no such evidence of it working.
“Take out the fraudulent mail-in ballots and he will be elected.”
So if he doesn’t win, it must be because of fraud. Even you have to recognize the problem with this reasoning and the situation it would force.
It is Democrats who are threatening violence if they don’t win.
Asking Trump was just an attempt to slander.
Hillary also said that Biden shouldn’t concede under any circumstances, her own words. And the left said they will burn it down if they don’t win. Just who is threatening to not accept the results?
Source?
August 22 interview. Just google it.
As far as burning it down, that has been promised by many BLM and leftists. Harris even encouraged the rioters to continue.
Source?