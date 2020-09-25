From Twitter:
Polarization in our country is at an all-time high. Tech platforms (Google/Facebook/etc) filter online content so Americans see info that echoes & reinforces their own opinions. The result is that many can’t even fathom that reasonable people may have a different point of view. pic.twitter.com/yEdRQf4OZE
— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) September 24, 2020
2 thoughts on “Senator Thune on tech companies filtering the information we see”
Agreed. Do you have a plan to minimize this? It starts with getting tough with Russian bots/bad actors/fake news and ends with government oversight. I doubt either of those are very high on the list of things GOP is excited to tackle.
You think it’s bad now? Wait until full spectrum 5G telemetarization of our living environment starts feeding their machine learning algorithms.
With his endorsement of 5G, which has some neat features, granted, Senator Thune is leaving the gate open.
And the cows are getting out.
Please work with me to craft better solutions for law enforcement that can be deployed in ways that support and uplift humanity.
Sincerely,
John Dale
Spearfish, SD