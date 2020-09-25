This seems like forever-ago. Political button from the 2002 campaign

Finally was able to pick this fun 3 inch pin for my collection. And it makes 2002 seem forever-ago.

The button features the entire 2002 SDGOP Campaign team. And a lot of familiar names.  It’s generally found out there for close to $20-25 on eBay, but I was finally able to pick one up for around $5 – and it ‘s a great addition to my collection!

  1. If this were word association ..

    9/11, Afghan war, Iraq war, 5G, EB5.

    Always love seeing the pins, buttons, and other memorabilia from election seasons past, Pat.

    Sincerely,

    John

