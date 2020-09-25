Finally was able to pick this fun 3 inch pin for my collection. And it makes 2002 seem forever-ago.
The button features the entire 2002 SDGOP Campaign team. And a lot of familiar names. It’s generally found out there for close to $20-25 on eBay, but I was finally able to pick one up for around $5 – and it ‘s a great addition to my collection!
4 thoughts on “This seems like forever-ago. Political button from the 2002 campaign”
If this were word association ..
9/11, Afghan war, Iraq war, 5G, EB5.
Always love seeing the pins, buttons, and other memorabilia from election seasons past, Pat.
Sincerely,
John
Hanson for PUC!
don’t know if I have that one. Who produced it? Is it from state party or some kind of a vendor piece from an event?
I hadn’t seen it at that time either. It must have been something the party or one of the county groups did at some point.