Former deputy for the Office of School & Public Lands now helping to fuel land rush in Chamberlain.

Mike Lauritsen, the former deputy at the Office of School & Public Lands used to help to manage our states public lands. Now he is helping to fuel expansion in the city of Chamberlain with that towns lottery for 11 free building lots for prospective residents:

An eligible entrant can win a lot but they must build a house on it within a year, according to rules set by the Lake Francis Case Economic Development Corporation.

“In Chamberlain, the same thing that’s happening all over the state and nation, there is a housing shortage and a labor need,” city administrator Mike Lauritsen said.

Read the entire story here.