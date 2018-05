Dusty Johnson’s campaign for Congress is bringing it home with the most raised in the final report before the primary:

Dusty Johnson Pre Primary Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

The Dusty Johnson campaign raised the most of any campaign this reporting period, outpacing the Krebs campaign just slightly less than a 2-1 basis at $70,549. Johnson spent $253,627, and was going into the last few weeks with $306,392. However, $197,228 of it is already spoken for in money owed by the committee.

