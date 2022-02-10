Gov. Noem Cuts Taxes, Signs Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed ten bills into law, including Senate Bill 37, her legislation to repeal the bingo tax.
“We are eliminating a ridiculous tax – the bingo tax,” said Governor Noem. “This tax primarily impacted veterans and elderly South Dakotans, and I am glad that we are getting rid of it.”
The other bills include:
- SB 5 revises acceptable conduct related to the medical use of cannabis.
- HB 1010 revises certain references to the Internal Revenue Code.
- HB 1011 revises the application process for the reduction of tax on dwellings owned by paraplegics.
- HB 1025 updates legal holidays in South Dakota.
- HB 1035 allows the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources to collect receipts from timber sales on federal lands and disburse those receipts according to federal law.
- HB 1043 revises renewal and licensing requirements for plumbers.
- HB 1065 repeals references to nonresident holders of concealed pistol permits.
- HB 1104 revises provisions to the location of courtroom facilities.
- HB 1105 allows for a good cause exception to the time for an involuntary commitment hearing.
Governor Noem has signed 31 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.
###
3 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Cuts Taxes, Signs Bills into Law”
Gambling taxes are not ridiculous. Food taxes are ridiculous.
A very thin and meatless soup
Yes, very thin. We’ll hear commercials about how she cut taxes. Really thin. Not worth the squeeze it would seem.