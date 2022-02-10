Gov. Noem Cuts Taxes, Signs Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed ten bills into law, including Senate Bill 37, her legislation to repeal the bingo tax.

“We are eliminating a ridiculous tax – the bingo tax,” said Governor Noem. “This tax primarily impacted veterans and elderly South Dakotans, and I am glad that we are getting rid of it.”

The other bills include:

SB 5 revises acceptable conduct related to the medical use of cannabis.

HB 1010 revises certain references to the Internal Revenue Code.

HB 1011 revises the application process for the reduction of tax on dwellings owned by paraplegics.

HB 1025 updates legal holidays in South Dakota.

HB 1035 allows the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources to collect receipts from timber sales on federal lands and disburse those receipts according to federal law.

HB 1043 revises renewal and licensing requirements for plumbers.

HB 1065 repeals references to nonresident holders of concealed pistol permits.

HB 1104 revises provisions to the location of courtroom facilities.

HB 1105 allows for a good cause exception to the time for an involuntary commitment hearing.

Governor Noem has signed 31 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.

