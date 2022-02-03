Gov. Noem to Sign Fairness in Women’s Sports Legislation

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem will sign Senate Bill 46, which protects fairness in women’s sports. Governor Noem will hold a public signing at 4 pm CT in the Rotunda of the South Dakota State Capitol. The bill signing will be livestreamed on Facebook atFacebook.com/GovNoem.

Following the bill signing, Governor Noem will be holding a press conference at approximately 4:15 pm CT. Below is the information for that press conference:

WHAT: Governor Noem to hold press conference after signing fairness in women’s sports legislation

WHEN: 4:15 pm CT / 3:15 pm MT

WHERE: South Dakota State Capitol – Governor’s Large Conference Room

CALL #: 1-866-410-8397; Conference Code: 833-598-7236

LIVESTREAM: SD.net; Facebook.com/GovNoem

###