Governor Kristi Noem rejects call for special session to ban business decisions on COVID

in response to the call by some legislators for a special session to create laws to prevent businesses from determining how they want to handle employees who refuse to vaccinate, COVID Governor Kristi Noem is responding to the issue by giving a big thumbs down to more government regulation:
In response to a comment request from The Federalist, Gov. Noem insisted “Conservatives should always be opposed to big government.” Her spokesman, Ian Fury, added: “Our system does not allow [the governor] to dictate that private businesses require or not require vaccinations of their employees – nor does she have the authority to shut them down.”
“Businesses that choose to require vaccinations should do so with full knowledge that their employees – and future workers – may have other choices elsewhere,” Fury said. “And for their part, workers at all levels should understand that during their careers they may face hard choices about whether the requirements of an employer are consistent with their own beliefs.”
Rep. Scott Odenbach, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, dismissed the argument that the vaccine passport ban amounted to government overreach. “My answer to the people arguing this is big government is, ‘you folks would think the Bill of Rights is big government then’,” he said. “There are thousands and thousands of freedom-loving people watching what’s unfolding with quiet desperation and wondering if anyone’s going to stand up for them, and we need to start doing that.”
Wow. I think Governor Noem just lost her reelection bid.
I don’t see anywhere in these quotes where she actually says no to calling a special session. All I see is Ian Fury making some bad arguments against banning mandates.
Governor Noem might win the primary handily.
But she doesn’t have much room to wiggle in the general election, and this is the type of issue that could resonate and re-resonate with voters.
As time goes on, as we see data percolate to the top regarding the efficacy of these experimental gene therapies as well as the associations between the UN, WHO, and Pfizer, it could be difficult to overcome.
Has anyone let Governor Noem see President Trump’s u-turn on the vaccinations?
The University of South Dakota requires students to cut-off their pinkie toe to attend classes.
Governor Noem’s response was, “if they don’t want to cut off their pinkie toe, they should attend another university.” *
Good call Governor, besides the substantive point you make well, there’s a clear lack of understanding about what a special session is and how it works
The legislature is currently dissolved and has to hire staff to meet. It’s not a machine you flip a switch on or off.
A special session, in its condensed time frame, only works for consensus items. A new big government mandate won’t jump that bar
The simple solution is for businesses to proudly advertise on the marque that their employees are not vaccinated against any strain of the Covid virus. Come on in.