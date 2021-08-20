It’s been a while since I’ve visited the crazy known as “Primary John Thune in 2022,” on Facebook so I thought I’d check it out in case I missed anything new and interesting. Aaaaand.. no. The facebook group is still like finding a dirty diaper on top of your car. You should just know to not look.
First off, evidence that one of our US Senate hopefuls Mark Mowry is actually campaigning. And we get a glimpse at his campaign piece.
One of the grammarians in the audience should chime in. I’m not sure if that’s a run on sentence on the front of his campaign piece, or a plain old incoherent rant. And we find out that he’s going to be at a secret Perkins for a meet & greet (message him for details.) He will be there at 3:00 pm.. And his hat will be there at 6.
We also find out that our other US Senate hopeful, Bruce Whalen, was recently diagnosed with COVID:
Bruce Whalen thinks he was infected with COVID on July 22nd. Hmm.. what was that Bruce was doing on the 22nd?
Oh No! Instead of Freedom, he was either catching COVID or pitching COVID at the Primary Thune group’s Freedom Rally. Now, I only saw 20 or so people in the early pictures, but they claim there were 200, so who knows how many were there to grab ahold of COV.. er, Freedom.
And we also learned in the Primary John Thune group that this last week, we didn’t just have Mike Lindell in Sioux Falls – We had Witches!
“The airport was closed down in their town in S Dakota just to keep Christians from coming into stand with Mike Lindell. ” and “Angie said the witches were blatantly all over & people adamantly against them & anyone who is for Trump or Lindell.”
This was “from a friend” and all I can tell you is that Medical Marijuana has only been legal for a few short weeks, and this friend must have some heavy duty medication! (I hope they get well soon).
12 thoughts on “The latest from the “Primary John Thune” group: Mowry Campaigns, Bruce Whalen spreading Freedom (or COVID), and Mike Lindell attacked by Witches”
Coronaviruses have been around for a long time.
They are here, now.
They will be here in the future.
Pfizer doesn’t work:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2021/07/23/pfizer-shot-just-39-effective-against-delta-infection-but-largely-prevents-severe-illness-israel-study-suggests/
There will be more if we keep creating weapons out of them.
The title of your own article tells you it works (largely prevents severe illnesses) and you claim it doesn’t work. Dude, have you zero shame?
People should not try to make hay out of the medical situation.
I did a thing (below) about it.
Language warning:
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=609d9f317f00010101b57f4418dd903a
I also find myself contemplating seriously how we can protect our elections from this type of thing in the future.
Experts agree – mail-in ballots are very susceptible to theft.
Aristocrats love them.
Those thirst for election integrity – who show up to the polls rain or shine, in sickness or in health – hate them.
Let’s hope your historical collection of political artifacts soon reflect a time when democratic republics existed.
Be brave.
Fight for election integrity.
Discuss the issues.
“… do not soon only reflect a time…”
Mr. Whalen shows very bad thinking, not being vaccinated. Do you really want a fellow that ignorant and tin-hatted as your Senator?
Well, I guess he has zero chance so he might as well entertain us.
Man these things make me so thankful that I’m sane
It is entertaining!
Wait! Was my airport closed?!
grudznick is a big fan of witches. They are too rare.
https://factcheckvaccine.com/2021/08/doctors-lawyers-issue-dire-warning-to-high-school-college-pro-athletes/
John Thune is the definition of unbeatable.