What aren’t we hearing anything about? That would be tonight’s rally from the anti-Thune goofballs.

Remember the big John Thune/Tom Cotton fundraising lunch event held a few weeks back?

I’ll let you in on some inside baseball. Because of Senator’s schedules, sometimes events like that come together fast, and with only a little notice. And the Thune/Cotton event held earlier in July was no exception.

With a lightning fast turnaround, I believe they had about 2 to 2 1/2 weeks lead time, and they had a crowd of 200-300 for a mid-week lunch, with people scrambling to participate in the round table held earlier and driving in from across the state to be there.

Why do I bring it up? Because there was another event that was just held tonight. And that’s an event we’re not hearing anything about.

I’m talking about tonight’s rally that the group of goofy facebook anti-John Thune people had been working on and promoting for over a month. They had Bruce Whalen in his first US Senate Campaign appearance. Also speaking at the event was State Rep Taffy Howard, who seems to be dipping her toe in the water to maybe run for Congress. And it was headlined by self-styled conservative social media person Scott Preseler.

The only photos filtering out of the event I have been able to find so far appears to show maybe 10 to 15 people – in addition to the speakers – under the farmers market picnic shelter.

For an event they had months to prep for, it seems to have been a complete flop.

When Julie Korth, leader of the “Primary John Thune Facebook Group” spent weeks calling for her fellow facebook warriors, q-anon followers, and meme consumers to show up in Sioux Falls at the farmer’s market picnic shelter for a free event with their announced US Senate candidate and an out of state speaker they recruited in a show of force for their political movement.. this is what they ended up with:

Er.. yeah.

They might have been able to muster a larger crowd to watch if they had set a tire on fire in the parking lot.

If they were hoping for an event to demonstrate how strong they claim their movement is.. I guess they showed us all.