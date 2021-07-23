Terrible news tonight, former GOP House Majority Leader David Lust passes away

This evening brings terrible news of former GOP House Majority Leader David Lust passing away of a heart ailment at the age of 53.

Lust served two different terms, from 2007-2014, and from 2016-2018. He was Republican House Majority Whip 2009-2010 and later as Majority Leader from 2011-2014. Lust also had the distinction of being doubly appointed in connection with the passing of Dan Dryden, as he was appointed September 27, 2016, to fill the vacancy of one term, and then appointed on November 18, 2016 to fill the Dryden vacancy after the election.

Lust has been a partner with Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore law firm.

Please keep his family in your prayers, and I will make note of more information as it becomes available.