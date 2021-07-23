This evening brings terrible news of former GOP House Majority Leader David Lust passing away of a heart ailment at the age of 53.
Lust served two different terms, from 2007-2014, and from 2016-2018. He was Republican House Majority Whip 2009-2010 and later as Majority Leader from 2011-2014. Lust also had the distinction of being doubly appointed in connection with the passing of Dan Dryden, as he was appointed September 27, 2016, to fill the vacancy of one term, and then appointed on November 18, 2016 to fill the Dryden vacancy after the election.
Lust has been a partner with Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore law firm.
Please keep his family in your prayers, and I will make note of more information as it becomes available.
2 thoughts on “Terrible news tonight, former GOP House Majority Leader David Lust passes away”
With all of you, I am deeply saddened by this news and hurt for Rebecca and their kids. David was a spectacular human being. On numerous occasions he supported me when others didn’t, including on my attempts to repeal the death penalty. He led well through the difficult days with Stace Nelson’s antics. My first week in the Republican Caucus there was some joking about natives and in particular Rep Ed Iron Cloud. It bothered me and I leaned over and mentioned it to him, he was bothered too and made a rule that that kind of joking wouldn’t be tolerated. I think to this day that kind of joking in that setting is a thing of the past. Also that first week he set the tone for our sessions saying he wanted us to be guided by a passage from Romans, “let’s outdo each other in showing honor.” He led the way in this and was a great leader held in high regard by all. His concern for my well-being these last years has meant a lot to my wife and that his own health was a concern is a shock to me.
Smart, honest, and generous.