Leader of Gays for Trump movement being featured at rally in Sioux Falls next month

According to Facebook reports, one of the leaders of the Gays for Trump movement is being featured at a rally in Sioux Falls towards the end of the month:

Activist Scott Presler has been traveling the country providing instruction to groups on how to organize, as well as doing trash pickups in various communities.

There’s no formal sponsorship of the event, which appears to be promoted by the group of people who pushed Mark Mowry to challenge US Senator John Thune in the 2021 US Senate race.