Updates on 2022 GOP Primary. Incumbents looking pretty tough. Primary challengers not so much.

Except for parade and festival activity by incumbents over the 4th of July weekend, during this off-year the summer has been fairly devoid of political activity. And it’s leaving those of us who consume such news with excitement and zeal… well, it’s boring. There really hasn’t been much going on. But I have caught whiff of a few things in the wind that are worth reporting on for the primary election, even if just for the sake of mild amusement.

So what am I hearing?

In the US Senate, the Mark Mowry campaign called my phone today and his wife/campaign manager left a message asking if I was interested in getting involved in the Mowry campaign. Wait, what?

Yes. that actually happened. I’m guessing they don’t read the political “internets.”

Aside from the fact I’m happy to support US Senator John Thune and appreciate all he’s done to get Republicans elected during his time in office, there’s also the part where his opponent Mowry alleges a January 6 conspiracy, claimed that the Nashville bombing was done to hide fraud with Dominion voting machines, and even more egregious, was on facebook telling people that mass shootings “sure could be” orchestrated to get people to accept gun control.

So, am I interested in getting involved in the Mowry campaign? How about NO!, in case I have not been clear enough about my opinion.

In the Congressional race, Congressman Dusty Johnson can apparently do no wrong as he continues to be buoyed by the very positive SDSU poll (which also tells us we love Sen. Thune and Gov. Noem), and earning high marks as the most effective Republican Congressman on Ag issues. I’m hearing that State Rep Liz May is said to be passing on taking another solid shellacking at Dusty’s hands.

But then there’s the chatter that the hard right is said to be teeing up someone else.

In conjunction with the Sioux Falls “America First” rally at the Farmer’s Market featuring Gays for Trump leader Scott Presler, a group trying to gin up a Dusty opponent was on Facebook declaring that State Representative Taffy Howard is also going to be speaking at the event.

That’s awfully interesting, as Howard has been a fairly vocal critic of Governor Kristi Noem over the past couple of years, and there has been speculation that she might have been a primary opponent for the Governor.

Howard had previously attacked the Governor over a series of grants to expand rural broadband access in South Dakota. And more recently, Taffy had attacked the Governor claiming that her appointments to the Board of Regents weren’t sufficiently conservative – an attack that earned Howard a rebuke from Pennington County GOP Committeeman Ed Randazzo, who claiming that Howard’s “victim mentality is a cloak.”

But as opposed to taking on Governor Noem, the rumor mill has been that recently Representative Howard’s name is more associated with a challenge to Congressman Johnson than Governor Noem. I was speaking with one correspondent today who indicated that he’d heard there may be some calling around trying to drum up support for her. And with this one appearance she’s already going to Sioux Falls more than Liz May ever did in her campaign.

Is Taffy going to try giving a statewide campaign a spin? We’ll see.

As for primary campaign activity in the Gubernatorial race.. Don’t kid yourself. There’s no one who seriously thinks they could challenge Governor Kristi Noem in a GOP primary.

There was talk at one time that State Rep. Steve Haugaard might be looking at it. And he is termed out after this election.

But that was dicey even before Kristi became one of the county’s GOP success stories for holding her state together during COVID. Yes, yes, Democrats are going to complain and disagree. But they’re chattering in an echo chamber when it comes to that issue, which might be why they seems to be throwing anything else they can at the Governor.

Intra-party, at this point, I’m doubtful that any Republican challenge to the state’s first woman Governor is going to happen. And even Lora Hubbel who has switched parties back and claims that she’s going to run against the Governor (in the midst of saying other goofy things on facebook) sounds as if she’s going to run as an indy in the general versus trying to get party members to select her in the GOP primary.

A GOP Challenge to the person in the big chair on the second floor? Not going to happen, or at the least, if it does it will be last minute and won’t be anything serious.

That’s what I’m hearing tonight in early July.

Stay tuned for more.