Governor Kristi Noem Supports South Dakota Republican Party

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – This week, Governor Kristi Noem provided nearly $70,000 from the Kristi for Governor campaign to the South Dakota Republican Party in preparation for the new year and the next election cycle. Governor Noem has provided just under $900,000 since the 2022 election cycle began.

“I am committed to building the strongest state party in the nation. To do that, we need to continue to advance a strong and nimble grassroots organization,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “South Dakota has set an example for the nation that conservative principles work. This investment will help the next generation share our story.”

###