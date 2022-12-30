Governor Kristi Noem Supports South Dakota Republican Party
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – This week, Governor Kristi Noem provided nearly $70,000 from the Kristi for Governor campaign to the South Dakota Republican Party in preparation for the new year and the next election cycle. Governor Noem has provided just under $900,000 since the 2022 election cycle began.
“I am committed to building the strongest state party in the nation. To do that, we need to continue to advance a strong and nimble grassroots organization,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “South Dakota has set an example for the nation that conservative principles work. This investment will help the next generation share our story.”
###
6 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem Supports South Dakota Republican Party ”
Strongest state party in the nation? You don’t say?
Pls someone get Ian and adjective of the day calendar for 2023.
You get that one from cory’s talking point memo?
I see these comments and it reminds me, “If you can’t debate, you denigrate”. They can’t argue, so they just smear. Must be Democrats or are they just RINO’s?
WOW!! Kristi has donated almost $900k to the SDGOP?! That’s incredible!!!
She still can’t hold a candle to all the effort Jason Glodt put into the party.
Maybe she could torch everything with her new flamethrower along with trump’s tax returns. Awesome he has giant losses and doesn’t pay income tax. The great maga way.