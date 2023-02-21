Governor Noem Closes State Government Offices for Winter Storm

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices in certain counties to be closed Wednesday, Feb. 22, because of the winter storms in South Dakota.

State offices are closed in the following counties: Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Davison, Day, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Marshall, McCook, McPherson, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Potter, Sanborn, Spink, Sully, Turner, Walworth.

While executive branch offices in these counties will be closed, state employees will be working remotely.

Much of the Eastern part of the state is in a blizzard warning from 6am Wednesday until 12pm Thursday. The Western part and the southeasternmost portion of the state will be in a winter storm warning.

Snowfall of between 8-18 inches is expected across the state over the next two days. Winds will pick up overnight and into Wednesday, especially in the eastern part of the state. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop to around -20°.

Citizens should be prepared to stay home if possible. Many state highways already have no travel advised, and numerous roads are physically blocked. Portions of I-29 and I-90 will close at 10pm on Tuesday night. If South Dakotans must travel, they should check the sd511.org or the SD511 mobile app.

