If we eliminate the sales tax on groceries, it will benefit SOUTH DAKOTANS. Every South Dakotan eats.
Lowering the overall sales tax would be a far bigger benefit to tourists.
Let’s keep our tax cut focused on South Dakotans. pic.twitter.com/qxy6VGmI5X
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) February 21, 2023
6 thoughts on “Governor Noem: relieving taxes on groceries benefits residents, not tourists”
The counties have spoken?
I thought we wanted tourists to come here as our guests. Stupid me.
It took a few decades but South Dakota finally followed Minnesota on this issue which has been championed by the SDDP for years now. A big thank you to the Presentation Sisters who advocated for this too!
Did she know it would die 8-1?
This started out as a promising legislative session, with the Governor making the promises. The Republican leadership hasn’t carried much water for Governor Noem, preferring to stash away money for the next economic crises. The tax on food definitely needs revision, but then, so does our entire tax system which is hard on the working class and goes easy on those of us with sizable investment income.
Gotta keep those Repub donors happy.