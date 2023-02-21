Governor Noem: relieving taxes on groceries benefits residents, not tourists

  3. It took a few decades but South Dakota finally followed Minnesota on this issue which has been championed by the SDDP for years now. A big thank you to the Presentation Sisters who advocated for this too!

  5. This started out as a promising legislative session, with the Governor making the promises. The Republican leadership hasn’t carried much water for Governor Noem, preferring to stash away money for the next economic crises. The tax on food definitely needs revision, but then, so does our entire tax system which is hard on the working class and goes easy on those of us with sizable investment income.

