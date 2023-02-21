More on Frye-Mueller Scandal: Did her suspension leave voters “disenfranchised and unrepresented?” Or is it just Julie?

Referring back to yesterday when my spies sent me over what is said to be Julie Frye-Mueller’s next attempt to shift blame from her harassment of a legislative employee and resulting censure, one item in the latest supposed plan to get revenge on all her colleagues for suspending lamented that Frye-Mueller was “unconstitutionally stripped of her rights, duties, and function of office, and subsequently intimidated, threatened with criminal prosecution, maligned by her fellow legislators…” yadda, yadda, yadda… “and her constituents were left disenfranchised and unrepresented.”

Referring to the three days she was put in time-out while the Senate investigated the extent of her alleged harassment of a legislative employee, JFM claims that during this period her constituents were left disenfranchised and unrepresented?

Neverminding that Frye-Mueller skipped the Friday after she was suspended. And ignoring that 6 days she missed in 2021, and 5 days in 2022. Her people claim when she was forcibly suspended that THIS TIME her constituents were left disenfranchised and unrepresented!

But really, were they left disenfranchised because of her absence (in a string of them)? Or it the quality of what she is able to accomplish (or not accomplish) her problem? Because a glance of her legislative record this session does not paint a pretty picture as to how she’s doing for her voters.

Let’s look at the measures that the Legislative Research Council has her noted as prime sponsor for, along with where those measures are in the process…

Status Bill Title Deferred to 41st Day HB 1072 subject lithium to severance tax. Deferred to 41st Day SB 122 address the potential abuse of opiate and opioid drugs. Deferred to 41st Day SB 123 require certain reviews and updating of voter registration records and data sharing. Deferred to 41st Day SB 124 update maintenance and verification requirements for voter registration files. Deferred to 41st Day SB 125 prohibit the imposition of additional immunization requirements on children. Deferred to 41st Day SB 126 expand the availability of emergency services in state parks. Deferred to 41st Day SB 128 remove the option to register to vote by a signed statement. Withdrawn at the Request of the Prime Sponsor SJR 503 Proposing and submitting to the voters at the next general election an amendment to the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, limiting the amount of ad valorem tax on real property, and limiting the increase in the assessed value of real property.

With a third of the legislative session yet to go, every single one of Frye-Mueller’s bills have been killed, with the exception of the Joint Resolution she herself withdrew.

If her people try to turn in the weird “Victim Impact Statements” claiming they were somehow left “disenfranchised and unrepresented?” There’s a legislative record that would seem to disagree.

If they feel “disenfranchised and unrepresented,” it’s not necessarily the Senate’s fault. Taking a look at what she’s gotten done while she was there, the problem might just be Julie herself.