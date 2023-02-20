Hot off the press, it looks like Julie Frye-Mueller is going back at her fellow senators as she attempts to gin up to get people to file “Victim Impact Statements” and individualized affidavits in support of the prosecution of 27 of her fellow state Senators as claimed by this blank affidavit… “unconstitutionally stripped of her rights, duties, and function of office, and subsequently intimidated, threatened with criminal prosecution, maligned by her fellow legislators, denied access to essential legislative resources and state email communications, deprived of her committee assignments, and her constituents were left disenfranchised and unrepresented.”
(No word about affidavits being filed for the day she just plain skipped session.)
I have to go back and look, but wasn’t the vote 33 – 1? Where is the victim impact statement against Arch Beal, Red Dawn Foster, Brent Hoffman, Wiik, Wink?
The word I’m getting passed to me from my spies is that Senator Frye-Mueller supposedly wants this kept under wraps until Wednesday, as if it leaked early, it would ruin all of their plans.
So, this is just between us.. don’t go telling everyone that we have more stupidity coming from Julie Frye-Mueller in an attempt to shift blame for her actions.
3 thoughts on “Julie Frye Mueller Scandal continues: Big thing to do supposedly coming on creating Victim Impact Statements and Affidavits in Support of Prosecution”
She does not need to go after the entire legislature. Her claim is those persons listed in the suit are the group of persons who conspired together to remove her from her seat, strip her of her committees, and restrict her from the L.R.C office. She is making a pretty clear, and defined case here. I 100% Support her. She has the backing of the people, and this may be evidence of more to come against the Senate, on several of their unconstitutional acts this session. The true conservatives are speaking out.
Or she is an idiot.
She is a good reason why there are term limits. Thank goodness she is normally there only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.