Governor Noem Deploys South Dakota National Guard to Texas for Border Security
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that up to fifty South Dakota National Guard troops are being deployed to Texas to help the secure the border between the United States and Mexico. This is in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s request for help to respond to ongoing violations of state and federal law by illegal aliens crossing the unsecured border.
“The Biden Administration has failed in the most basic duty of the federal government: keeping the American people safe,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “The border is a national security crisis that requires the kind of sustained response only the National Guard can provide. We should not be making our own communities less safe by sending our police or Highway Patrol to fix a long-term problem President Biden’s Administration seems unable or unwilling to solve. My message to Texas is this: help is on the way.”
The initial deployment to the border will last for between 30 and 60 days. South Dakota Adjutant General Jeff Marlette and the South Dakota Department of the Military are working with their counterparts in Texas to finalize the details of this mission. The deployment will be paid for by a private donation.
For operational security reasons, specific names of units, number of members, and mission specifics will not be released.
###
9 thoughts on “Governor Noem Deploys South Dakota National Guard to Texas for Border Security”
Our open border is a clear national security risk but so is the new found fact that our National Guard can be bought and paid by private donations. This should not be possible. State legislators please pass a law changing this next session.
Does anyone know if this has happened in the past? Or if the donors will be made public?
The Sanford National Guard?
Too bad the feeble president and his America-hating veep won’t take care of the actual citizens of the country. Isn’t that supposed to be their first job?
National Guard members from every State are first and foremost responsible to protect our Nation on our own soil and can and do move around the country in times of disaster and turmoil. Governor Noem has every right to send our NG troops anywhere in the country where help is needed.
What should not happen is our NG troops being used as pawns by the Executive branch in political wars on foreign shores not actually voted on by Congress as an engagement of war. And regardless of party affiliation it happens time and again.
Gov Noem is a disgrace to the state and nation.
Is that you Cory?
When they are done in Mexico, they will be sent to D.C. to take back control of government. Hand it over to the rightful heir and his family. Kristi will be competing with Mike Lindell for VP.
“The deployment will be paid for by a private donation.”
Lol, what a time when private interests are able to entice governors into sending their citizens down to Texas in middle of summer as a political stunt.
I would like to find out how to make a private donation. I am thinking maybe I can use some of Uncle Joe’s “stimulus” money to help pay for it.