Governor Noem Deploys South Dakota National Guard to Texas for Border Security
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that up to fifty South Dakota National Guard troops are being deployed to Texas to help the secure the border between the United States and Mexico. This is in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s request for help to respond to ongoing violations of state and federal law by illegal aliens crossing the unsecured border.
“The Biden Administration has failed in the most basic duty of the federal government: keeping the American people safe,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “The border is a national security crisis that requires the kind of sustained response only the National Guard can provide. We should not be making our own communities less safe by sending our police or Highway Patrol to fix a long-term problem President Biden’s Administration seems unable or unwilling to solve. My message to Texas is this: help is on the way.”
The initial deployment to the border will last for between 30 and 60 days. South Dakota Adjutant General Jeff Marlette and the South Dakota Department of the Military are working with their counterparts in Texas to finalize the details of this mission. The deployment will be paid for by a private donation.
For operational security reasons, specific names of units, number of members, and mission specifics will not be released.
16 thoughts on “Governor Noem Deploys South Dakota National Guard to Texas for Border Security”
Our open border is a clear national security risk but so is the new found fact that our National Guard can be bought and paid by private donations. This should not be possible. State legislators please pass a law changing this next session.
Does anyone know if this has happened in the past? Or if the donors will be made public?
The Sanford National Guard?
Too bad the feeble president and his America-hating veep won’t take care of the actual citizens of the country. Isn’t that supposed to be their first job?
National Guard members from every State are first and foremost responsible to protect our Nation on our own soil and can and do move around the country in times of disaster and turmoil. Governor Noem has every right to send our NG troops anywhere in the country where help is needed.
What should not happen is our NG troops being used as pawns by the Executive branch in political wars on foreign shores not actually voted on by Congress as an engagement of war. And regardless of party affiliation it happens time and again.
Gov Noem is a disgrace to the state and nation.
Is that you Cory?
When they are done in Mexico, they will be sent to D.C. to take back control of government. Hand it over to the rightful heir and his family. Kristi will be competing with Mike Lindell for VP.
“The deployment will be paid for by a private donation.”
Lol, what a time when private interests are able to entice governors into sending their citizens down to Texas in middle of summer as a political stunt.
As a veteran that has served in a war and been a guard member, I don’t support how she made this a partisan issue. Guards members have been sent to the border before. She has every right to do that, but it stinks like poop when politicians like this make our service members deployment into a partisan issue.
I would like to find out how to make a private donation. I am thinking maybe I can use some of Uncle Joe’s “stimulus” money to help pay for it.
If I make a big enough donation will she undo her no veto and sign the bill she said she would on women’s day about women’s sports?? Asking for a friend
Who in their right mind would send National Guard troops to another state at the request of an out of state billionaire? Just bizarre. Noem is using the Guard as a political pawn.
And the guy pays for it too? What’s in it for him? It’s not like she would reduce his taxes and eliminate the estate tax for his descendants… or something.
When out of state money comes in to help finance a ballot initiative, they get all upset and pass legislation to stop us from controlling OUR government. When out of state money comes in to Kristi, she will use the national guard as a personal army to deploy wherever a donor says? This is crazy….
Where is Ed Randazzo on this?
Ed Randazzo impersonator here! I gotta tell you: this latest move by the BRAVE and NOBLE governor makes my heart flutter within my chest. She walks on water. I saw her feed a football stadium with a single loaf of bread. Her flatulence has no odor. Needless to say, I support Governor Noem in whatever action she decides to make on behalf of out of state billionaires using our servicemembers, sons and brothers to do so. GO TEAM!
I did not know the Governor, or anyone in the state, has the authority to deploy the Guard outside of the state. I assumed only the Feds could do that.